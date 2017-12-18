VLPRA to Host Ugly Sweater 5K Saturday

VLPRA:

Get your ugly on- it’s time for the annual Ugly Sweater 5K! Awards will be given for top overall male and female, top finishers in each age group, and (of course) for the Ugliest Sweater.

The first 40 people who register for the 5K will get a free Santa hat at the race. Sign up online at www.vlpra.com and be sure to register by 12/10 to guarantee your shirt. (We will still take registrations all the way up to race day).

It’s Saturday, December 23rd at Freedom Park and it is a road run/walk. Registration/check in starts at 7:30 AM, the fun run begins at 9:00 AM and the 5K begins at 9:30 AM (once the last fun run participant finishes).

Only $25 for 5K pre-registration, and $30 for 5K race day registration. $10 for Fun Run pre-registration and $15 for Fun Run race day registration.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief