VLPRA Hosts “Six Days of Christmas”

VLPRA:

Spaghetti with Santa, a symphony and outdoor movies are just a few of the activities available during the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s “Six Days of Christmas” celebration.

The VLPRA is holding one fun-filled activity each day the week leading up to Christmas. On Monday, December 18th, the VLPRA is partnering with the Azalea Winds Community Band to hold a free holiday symphony. The full orchestra will play Christmas favorites and will feature guest performers. The concert is free and open to all ages. No registration is necessary. It starts at 7:00 PM at the VLPRA Senior Center, located at 1360 East Park Avenue in Valdosta.

On Tuesday, December 19th, the VLPRA is hosting a free movie in the park. “The Santa Clause” will play on the Authority’s massive inflatable screen starting at 5:45 PM at Drexel Park. No registration is necessary and it’s completely free. Bring chairs or blankets, a picnic, and the whole family for the PG-rated film.

On Wednesday, December 20th, the VLPRA is having a dinner party with Kris Kringle at “Spaghetti with Santa” at Drexel Park. The Jolly Old Elf will sit at the head of the table as kids and their parents dine on a catered meal featuring pasta, salad, and more. There will be story time with Santa, cookie decorating, dinner, and one-on-one time with Saint Nick. Space is extremely limited and registration is available until Friday, December 15th at www.vlpra.com. It’s $7 per person.

On Thursday, December 21st, VLPRA brings the magical movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to J.W. Saunders Park on River Street. Bring the whole family, a picnic, and your blankets to snuggle up for the PG-rated film starring Jim Carrey. No registration necessary; just show up! It starts at 5:45 PM.

On Friday, December 22nd, VLPRA will hold its first Gingerbread Workshop. Decorate a gingerbread man cookie, make a Christmas ornament, and visit with Santa in the nick of time. Its $2 per person, from4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Wood Valley Community Center on Gornto Road.

Finally, Saturday, December 23rd is VLPRA’s popular Ugly Sweater 5K and Fun Run at Freedom Park! Pre-registration is only $25 for the 5k and $10 for the one-mile Fun Run. The first 40 5k registrations get a free Santa hat and all participants get a shirt while supplies last. There will be awards for the top overall male and female, the top finishers in each category, and for the ugliest sweater. Registration is available at www.vlpra.com. Check in starts at 7:30 AM, the Fun Run starts at 9:00 AM, and the 5K begins at 9:30 AM.

Information on all the events is available at VLPRA’s website, www.vlpra.com or call 229-259-3507.

