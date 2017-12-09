VHS to Host VESPYS Dec. 14
Valdosta City Schools:
The 2017 Valdosta High School Touchdown Club cordially invites everyone to The VESPYS, the annual football awards program. Be there Thursday, December 14, at 7 p.m. in the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center. There will be a reception at 5:45 pm for players, coaches, cheerleaders, mascots and Hall of Fame Inductees (and family) ONLY.
This year’s inductees are Ronnie Pitcock and Tom Holt.
The community is invited to attend to help us celebrate the 2017 Valdosta Wildcats football team!
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor