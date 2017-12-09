VHS to Host VESPYS Dec. 14

Valdosta City Schools:

The 2017 Valdosta High School Touchdown Club cordially invites everyone to The VESPYS, the annual football awards program. Be there Thursday, December 14, at 7 p.m. in the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center. There will be a reception at 5:45 pm for players, coaches, cheerleaders, mascots and Hall of Fame Inductees (and family) ONLY.