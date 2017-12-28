Valdosta City Schools:

VECA’s MuseDay Tuesday Club ended the semester with a winter showcase, featuring The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. Students performed the readers’ theater version of the classic children’s story. Other participants showcased their talents with poetry, singing, and dance. Songs performed included “Silent Night,” (DeAndrea Harris) and “Believe” (Kaycee Goodwin, Melanie Robinson). A beautiful backdrop created by Harper Hall and Nicole Zhao displayed the theme of the showcase. Shaquia Fuller, Jaliyah Lancaster, and Andria Mason danced to cheerful holiday medley. From Valdosta Early College Academy, we wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief