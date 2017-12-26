VCS Custodial Department Celebrates Retirement of Helen Evans

Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta City Schools Central Office and the Custodial Department celebrated the retirement of Helen Evans. Ms. Evans has worked in the district for 25 years. On Saturday, December 16 the VCS Custodial Department held a holiday party where they also celebrated her retirement. Evans’ daughters and her Central Office partner, Ethel Donaldson, who worked alongside Evans over the past decade, were also in attendance to honor her the special occasion.

Pictured l-r: Helen Evans and Ethel Donaldson – Ms. Evans and Ms. Donaldson have been together over the last decade in the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief