Valdosta Symphony Guild:

The Valdosta Symphony Guild presents “Tunes for Tots” Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 10:00am–noon in Whitehead Auditorium inside Valdosta State University’s Fine Arts Building.

Schedule:

10:00–10:45am

Instrument demonstrations

by Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Musicians

Learn what the musical instruments sound like!

Followed by

Performance by The South Georgia String Project

Hear local string students & register to join, ages 8 to adult!

10:45am–noon

Instrument Petting Zoo

Try all the instruments of the orchestra!

Free Admission

Free juice and cookies for the kids

Children of all ages are welcome.

Must be accompanied by an adult

For more information: 229.333.2150

www.valdostasymphony.org/sgsp/

www.facebook.com/SouthGeorgiaStringProject

The VSU Fine Arts Building is located at the corner of North Oak St. and Brookwood Dr., Valdosta, GA

Free Parking is available in the Oak St. Parking Deck

