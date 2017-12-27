Valdosta Symphony Guild Presents “Tunes for Tots”
Valdosta Symphony Guild:
The Valdosta Symphony Guild presents “Tunes for Tots” Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 10:00am–noon in Whitehead Auditorium inside Valdosta State University’s Fine Arts Building.
Schedule:
10:00–10:45am
Instrument demonstrations
by Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Musicians
Learn what the musical instruments sound like!
Followed by
Performance by The South Georgia String Project
Hear local string students & register to join, ages 8 to adult!
10:45am–noon
Instrument Petting Zoo
Try all the instruments of the orchestra!
Free Admission
Free juice and cookies for the kids
Children of all ages are welcome.
Must be accompanied by an adult
For more information: 229.333.2150
www.valdostasymphony.org/sgsp/
www.facebook.com/SouthGeorgiaStringProject
The VSU Fine Arts Building is located at the corner of North Oak St. and Brookwood Dr., Valdosta, GA
Free Parking is available in the Oak St. Parking Deck
