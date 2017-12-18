Valdosta Police Arrest Offender for Burglary and Vehicle Break-In

Valdosta Police Department:

On December 15th, at approximately 1:15am, a concerned citizen called 911 after witnessing a male subject wearing all black walking on private property between residences carrying a bag. Valdosta Police officers responded to the area and made contact with the citizen who advised that in addition to the aforementioned suspicious behavior, the subject also appeared to be looking into vehicles.

Multiple officers began searching the area for the described subject. Within minutes, officers located a subject matching that description in the 600 block of Floyd Street. Valdosta Police Officers attempted to make contact with the subject; however, upon sight of law enforcement, the subject began running from the area. The subject reportedly dropped the bag he was carrying. The bag was later discovered to have multiple articles of stolen property. Officers pursued the subject on foot until they lost sight of him. An on duty K-9 unit arrived on scene and was able to track the subject’s path to where he was eventually located hiding underneath a shed in the 700 block of JL Lomax Drive. The subject was taken into custody without further incident.

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that the subject, now identified as 36 year old Lorenzo Robinson, had broken into a storage shed as well as an automobile. All property that was stolen was recovered and was returned to the rightful owners. Lorenzo Robinson was transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants for Robinson’s arrest were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed. Robinson now faces charges of:

• Burglary (FELONY)

• Theft by Entering an Auto (FELONY)

• Obstruction of an Officer (Misdemeanor)

“This is a perfect example of community policing. The community was the eyes and ears for the police department and the officers in this case did a complete job, locating the suspect, recovering stolen property, and solving two felony cases,” said Chief Brian Childress.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief