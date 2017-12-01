Valdosta Police Arrest Man in Shooting

Valdosta Police Department:

On Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at approximately 2115 hours, Valdosta Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Cypress Street. The victim was found shot show twice and was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening. The victim reported that three African American males robbed him and he was shot when he struggled. The victim reported knowing one of the suspects. The Valdosta Police Department’s Person’s Crime Unit began investigating the case and the alleged shooter was identified as Aquavious Morgan.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Morgan for armed robbery and aggravated assault, issued a lookout to law enforcement in the region, and he was arrested in Ware County.

Detectives are still working to identify the other two persons involved. If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call Investigations at 229-293- 3145 or call the tip line at 229-293- 3091.

