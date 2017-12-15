Valdosta Native Making Moves in the Makeup Industry throughout Georgia

By Sharah Denton

Valdosta Native Paris Valentino is more than a make-up artist. Paris Valentino is a brand and Paris has done work locally and in Northern Georgia. Paris’s mother was a makeup artist for Glamour Shots and made sure to take Paris along. At the age of 10, Paris knew makeup was in the future as a career as Paris witnessed KC and the Sunshine Band have their makeup done by Paris mother.

What makes Paris unique is the ability to take makeup to a new level of customization and one on one consulting with each client tailored to their specific needs. Paris has the strong ability to not only make clients stand out in their own right, however, the ability to stay true to the clients comfort and style.

While living in Atlanta for 4-5 years, Paris attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and teamed up with senior fashion designer classes and volunteered services for their fashion shows. Paris also has experience doing makeup for music video, beauty pageants, and photo sessions for upcoming designers and his favorite, the 2017 Ashley Stewart Fashion Show at the Galleria in Atlanta. And as popular as Paris’s artistry is, Paris does suggests that there is not always a high demand of makeup opportunities.

According to Paris, “Makeup Interests has its highs and lows and, it really depends on the season. I notice that I get a great increase around wedding season but that’s for bridal makeup. Prom season and Homecoming are other opportunities in the year where I have noticed an increased interest from clients.”

Paris says being a makeup artist provides the opportunity to see clients transform. “Makeup is a special kind of art. Even with just the tiniest bit of cosmetics, a person can look completely different. That is what fascinates me every single time.” Paris offers a variety of specials and services for all clients and does travel to many locations. Paris says it is important for individuals who are interested in learning more about quick and easy tips for make-up styles to take care of their skin, drink plenty of water and get plenty of rest. Witch hazel is Paris’s go-to for removing excess oil and is highly

recommended to use for anyone who wears make-up.

To make an appointment or learn more you can contact 229-292- 5671 or on Facebook: Paris Mua Valentino.

