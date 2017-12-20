Valdosta Middle Student Selected for Elite Program

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School student Elijah Herring was one of 50 students from across the nation selected for the Cooke Foundation Young Scholars Program.

The program is a selective five year pre-college scholarship that selects its scholars based on high academic ability and achievement, demonstrated financial need, drive and persistence, leadership and service to others.

Herring had to complete some essay questions and have three recommendation letters written for him. He found out that he’d been selected on Nov. 12.

“It was so amazing because I really do want to go to college,” Herring said. “I’d probably have to deal with student loans and I didn’t want to have to go to a college based on a budget.”

At Valdosta Middle School, along with excelling in academics, Herring is in the symphonic band and is aiming to take home the top prize at this year’s spelling bee.

He plans to expand on his extracurricular activities upon entering Valdosta High School next year and has expressed interest in debate.

“I really couldn’t think of a more deserving student than Eli,” said Valdosta Middle School Principal Beth DeLoach. “He’s always been an excellent student and he’s very well rounded. We are thrilled to know that one of our students was selected.”

This program will continue to help Herring through his academic career by partnering him with an on-staff educational adviser and offering assistance identifying suitable course loads, tuition for summer enrichment programs and supplemental academic classes, lessons to develop music, art or other talents, study abroad and community service opportunities, a computer and software, networking opportunities with high-achieving peer community and special consideration for a $40,000 per year Cooke College Scholarship.

While Herring still has a few years to decide on a college and a major, he plans to visit colleges with this program during his summers and hopes to attend a college with strong programs.

