Valdosta Middle School band students make District 8 Honor Band and All-State Auditions

The following students were chosen for positions: Juan Angel on trombone, Jonathan Carmichael on baritone, Winston Edgerton on tuba, Erin Halter on bassoon, Megan Halter on oboe, Eli Herring on baritone, Preston Morris on trumpet, Aryan Patel on percussion, and Tirik Williams on trombone.

They will spend two days in February practicing and playing with the 8th District Honor Band. In addition to qualifying for a place in District Honor Band, Winston Edgerton, Erin Halter, Megan Halter, and Tirik Williams will move on to a second round of auditions for a seat in the Georgia All-State Band.

Pictured left to right on back row: Alex Washington, Jonathan Carmichael, Erin Halter, Megan Halter, Juan Angel, Joy Grimsley, and Tirik Williams

Left to right on the front row: Eli Herring, Preston Morris, Aryan Patel, and Winston Edgerton.