Valdosta Mayor, firefighters bring Christmas gifts to Parkwood Development Center

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — It’s the gift that keeps giving.

“It doesn’t matter what you give them. They appreciate it so much and they get excited over anything,” says Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.

Wednesday, his annual Mayor’s Motorcade brought Christmas early for residents at Parkwood Development Center.

“So many of them would not have any Christmas at all, so it’s really important that we take that responsibility as a community,” says Mayor Gayle.

They brought enough gifts for over a hundred residents, and even left extra under the tree for Christmas Day.

“They get a real kick out out of us showing them the truck and just interacting with them,” says Connor Bennett, with the Valdosta Fire Department.

Leading the annual motorcade was Valdosta firefighters, a Parkwood favorite.

“Just seeing the smile we put on their face when we hand out the presents and seeing how much they enjoy it,”says Bennett.

It was his first time visiting, however, instantly making friends.

“Just to make them happy is a great feeling,” Bennett adds.

The event showing that true joy comes from the act if service. A gift that’s priceless.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)