Valdosta Man Arrested for Incest and Child Molestation

VALDOSTA – Edwin Beal, Sr., 56, is facing child molestation and incest charges.

Valdosta Police Department:

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11:30 am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a reported incident of child molestation. Upon their arrival, they made contact with a female juvenile (who is under the age of 16), and her mother. The juvenile victim reported that she had been forced to have sexual intercourse with a person who was known to her.

The Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives and representatives of the Department of Family & Children Services, responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Testimonial evidence as well as physical evidence was collected and analyzed; both of which identified a suspect. As the investigation progressed, detectives worked closely with representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, to include the Victim’s Advocates, to piece this case together.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2017, detectives obtained enough probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for 56 year old Edwin Beal, Sr. Detectives made contact with Brooks County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, who found Beal at a residence in Brooks County. Beal was taken into custody by Brooks County Deputies, who turned him over to Valdosta Police Department Detectives. Beal was transported to the police department where he was interviewed, then transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on charges of Child Molestation (FELONY) and Incest (FELONY).

“This is a heartbreaking case in which the offender took advantage of a child’s trust, and his actions have affected her life forever. Our thoughts go out to this victim and her family as they begin to heal and recover from this terrible situation,” said Commander Manahan.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief