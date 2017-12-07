Valdosta Fire Department Helping Coworker in Need

Valdosta – The Valdosta Fire Department and Sam’s Barbecue is hosting a barbecue fundraiser to help out a fellow firefighter in need.

Valdosta Fire Department Facebook Post:

Valdosta Fire Department Firefighter Devasio Johnson’s apartment caught fire and suffered damage earlier November 29th, 2017.

Firefighter Johnson explained that he was doing fine and that his hand was healing well according to his doctor.

A fundraiser has been hosted through Sam’s Barbecue.

The fundraiser choices are as follow: ½ Chicken dinner for $10.00 ($5.00 towards the fund and $5.00 towards the product)

Pulled Pork dinner for $12.00 ( $5.00 towards the fund and $7.00 towards the product)

Rib dinner for $14.00 ($6.00 towards the fund and $8.00 towards the product) Each dinner comes with potato salad, baked beans, and bread. An account has been set up through Citizen’s Community Bank for anyone who would simply like to donate. Checks or deposits can be made to “Valdosta Fire Department Benevolence”

Memo: DeVasio Johnson. Fundraiser tickets are available today for anyone interested in purchasing. You may contact either:

B.C. Henry (Admin) jhenry@valdostacity.com

Lt. Haynes (A-Shift) mhaynes@valdostacity.com

Lt. Washington (B-Shift) jwashington@valdostacity.com

Lt. Mercer (C-Shift) rmercer@valdostacity.com All tickets and monies must be collected by Wednesday, December 27th, 2017. Pickup for dinners will be held between 3pm and 6pm of Friday December 29th, 2017.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor