Valdosta community celebrates ’14 Days of Christmas’

VALDOSTA — It’s beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas in downtown Valdosta.

Sunday, among the Frasier firs, local families found Santa busy at work.

“It warms my heart to do this,” says the Santa at the Urban Garden.

Stacey Griffin owns the Urban Garden, where Santa visited.

He says he’s happy to see the warm smiles from kids, followed by Christmas tree shopping.

“It’s fun to watch families come in and shop for a tree collectively. The mom and dad always asks the kids for their favorite tree,” says Griffin.

The event at his shop is part of the City’s 14 Days of Christmas in downtown Valdosta.

“The money you spend here stays in town. We spend it at other local shops and businesses, so it just keeps the cycle locally,” says Griffin.

With only ten more days left to celebrate, each day is hoped to spread holiday cheer to local families and businesses.

“It’s fun to do Santa and the presents and all, but don’t forget the real meaning of Christmas,” says the Santa.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, many in the community, including Santa, believe in the spirit of giving locally this Christmas.

The next 14 Days of Christmas event is Girls Night Out on Thursday.

Local shops will stay open late, so shoppers can find the perfect gift this holiday.

