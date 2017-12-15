Valdosta City Schools Gifts Books to Elementary Students

VALDOSTA – Students are being given the gift of reading by Valdosta City Schools.

“This is the fourth year the central office has raised money to buy books for schools,” said Kiley Cashwell, Valdosta City Schools employee and event organizer. “It has grown every year and this year 3,000 students will be given books.”

Cashwell had the idea for this event when community members read to students for Dr. Seuss Day four and a half years ago.

“The way they love for you to come read to them, I knew there had to be a way we could do this more,” Cashwell said. “We hope to instill a love of reading in this students.”

Along with students receiving books as gifts, members of the community volunteered to read to classes.

Some of the organizations involved included Moody Air Force Base, Kiwanis, Valdosta Fire Department, Wooden Nickel Pub, Valdosta City Schools Central Office and VSU.

Groups of students from VECA also volunteered to act out skits based on books for students.

The gifts and readings began Monday and will continue through next Tuesday, with pre-k through third grade students in all Valdosta City elementary schools being visited.

Currently, Cashwell simply calls this event “Books for Christmas,” but said she is open to suggestions.

For more information, contact Cashwell at kcashwell@gocats.org.

