Valdosta City Parents Learn About “ASPIRE”

Valdosta City Schools:

The Special Education case manager and parent mentor, Contina Smith, held a meeting to give parents information on Active Student Participation Inspires Real Engagement (ASPIRE). ASPIRE is a student-led IEP initiative that provides the student with the opportunity to develop self-determination skills. Self-determination skills are a combination of attitudes and abilities that lead students to set goals for themselves, take the initiative to reach these goals and make their own choices. For more information contact the Special Education Department is (229) 333-8505.

