Valdosta Christmas Parade Dec. 2

Valdosta Main Street:

The Valdosta Community Christmas Parade – one of Valdosta’s most popular holiday traditions – will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 2, at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and end at the Department of Health Building. Creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship and use of the theme.

For more information, call (229) 259-3577.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor