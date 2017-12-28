Turner Center for the Arts Holiday Hours; New Exhibit

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will have limited hours through the holiday and will welcome new artwork in January.

Turner Center for the Arts Holiday Hours:

-Open 11:00 am-5:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

-Open 11:00 am-4:00 pm Friday & Saturday, Dec. 29 & 30, 2017

-Closed Monday & Tuesday, January 1 & 2, 2018

On January 8, there will be a gallery opening reception from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. One of the exhibits will be Drawproject 2018, which is a fundraiser where guests can bid on original works of art donated by artists to raise money for VSU art student scholarships.

Other exhibits will include Craig Hawkins, Ellis Island Mural (Andrew Sabori), Art Explorations and East African Art. These works will remain in the galleries from Jan. 8-Feb. 22.

The Turner Center for the Arts is located at 527 N. Patterson St.

For more information, visit turnercenter.org.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief