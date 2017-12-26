“Tree of Giving” Gives Gifts Throughout the Community

VALDOSTA – Black Crow Media’s 12th Annual Tree of Giving brought gifts to children across Lowndes County.

Beth Peagler started the gift collection after becoming the Black Crow Media’s Event Director. When it first began, it only served a couple of agencies.

Now it helps bring cheer to the Haven, the Methodist Home for Girls, the Sheriff Boys and Girls Ranch, South Side Recreation Center, The Children’s Advocacy Center, Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools, with any extra gifts sent to VPD for their gift project and to a church outreach program.

“The collection has grown bigger each and every year and the giving spirit of our clients, listeners and this community is beyond everything I ever imagined,” said Peagler. “We have a lady,Victoria Ordway, that has been buying gifts for this collection for the last five years and every year she pours her heart and soul into gathering gifts so much so that I have to tell her she has done her share and about 50 others. She’s a local real estate agent and she has even recruited other agents to participate.”

Promotions for gift collecting are done using all seven of Black Crow Media’s radio stations along with ValdostaToday.com to reach all demographics. Host locations for this year’s collection were the Valdosta Mall, Southeastern Credit Union branches, Endless Summer Tanning Salon, Walgreens on Baytree, Walmart on Perimeter, Walmart on Norman Drive, S and S automotive and Ink and Cotton.

“I’d like to thank everyone that helped with the 2017 Tree of Giving,” Peagler said.

