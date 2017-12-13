Toy Run Returns Dec. 16

Lake Park – The 25th Annual Toy Ride, sponsored by The Outback Riders of Valdosta, will take place Saturday, Dec. 16, rain or shine.

Motorcyclists are asked to bring a toy and ride through Valdosta. Toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army. All motorcycles are welcome.

The starting place will be the Lake Park Outlets on I-75 Exit 5 with the blessing of the bikes at 1:15 p.m. and riders departing at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call (229) 460-2521 or (229) 561-7125.

