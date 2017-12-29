“Tow to Go” Helps Impaired Drivers Get Home Safely

AAA:

Since 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser provide this program to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists. Tow to Go also enables AAA and Budweiser to remind the public to always plan ahead when celebrating with alcohol. That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where you are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.

Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members

The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles

Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only) and Wisconsin (Wausau only)

Tow to Go Service Areas Toll Free Phone Number FL, GA, TN, NE, IA, MI, ND, IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend) and WI (Wausau) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

2017 Tow to Go Holiday Schedule

Holidays Date (Day) of Holiday Days/Times Tow to Go is Provided Super Bowl February 5th (Sunday) Friday, February 3th — 6 a.m. on Monday, February 6th St. Patrick’s Day March 17th (Friday) Friday, March 17th — 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th Cinco de Mayo May 5th (Friday) Friday, May 5th — 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 7th Memorial Day May 29th (Monday) Friday, May 26th — 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30th Independence Day July 4th (Tuesday) Friday, June 30th — 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th Labor Day September 4th (Monday) Friday, September 1st — 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5th Halloween October 31st (Tuesday) Tuesday, October 31st — 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1st Thanksgiving November 23th (Thursday) Wednesday, November 22nd — 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 26th Christmas thru

New Year’s Eve December 25th (Monday)

December 31st (Sunday) Friday, December 22nd — 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd 2018

Important Tow to Go guidelines:

Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.

You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief