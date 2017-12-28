Tifton Police Offer Reward for Information Concerning 17-year-old Murder Suspect

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 28, 2017

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) — The Tifton Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a 17-year-old who allegedly killed another teenager.

James Robert Pritchett, 17, is wanted for malice murder in the death of 15-year-old Jamiles Taylor.

Police responded to a report of a homicide at the Peterson’s Apartments around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not released a cause of death or a motive for the killing.

Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, 15-year-old Naryah Redding.

Anyone with information on Pritchett’s or Redding’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.

