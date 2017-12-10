Three suspects in custody following multiple armed robberies in South Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MOULTRIE, Ga (WCTV) —Three men are in custody after a string of robberies in South Georgia.

Rafael Merrit, Dontavious Jenkins and Isaiah Thomas were all taken into custody.

The trio is believed to be involved in an armed robbery Friday night at the Dollar General in Pavo, Georgia.

Store personnel say that three men made off with an unidentified amount of money before fleeing the scene.

The men led a chase and escaped trough wooded areas near the scene of the crime.

The driver was tracked down in Moultrie by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

After a search of drivers vehicle it was established that three other suspects were identified.

Sunday, the three men were taken into custody. The men have been linked to robberies at the Circle K in Thomasville, Dollar General in Coolidge and the Dollar General in Moultrie.

