Thomasville Police Looking for Burglary Suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department is investigating after a home was burglarized on Christmas morning.

Police say a male suspect broke into a trailer that was parked in the backyard of a home on the west side of town, just before 6 o’clock on Monday morning.

TPD says the suspect first tried to break into the trailer on Sunday, and when he realized he couldn’t get in without bolt cutters, he left and returned on Monday morning. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect walked away with more than $1,500 worth of lawn equipment.

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man in the video. Police say there will be a reward for any tip leading to an arrest in the case.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief