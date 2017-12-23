The Princess Academy Nonprofit Organization



By Sharah Denton



After graduating college, Brittney Bartholomew knew she was called to a higher purpose. The Princess Academy was her opportunity to make a positive impact in the community. The Princess Academy is a mentoring program designed to provide tools and support that inspire high school young ladies to become all God has created them to be through community service, education, empowerment, and mentoring. Young ladies are matched with caring mentors who help them navigate life and make healthy life choices.

Brittney says, “The idea for The Princess Academy came after an initiative I began called the Princess Project while a member of Valdosta State University’s National Council of Negro Women, Inc. collegiate section. Once completing my degree I gained a career that require me to travel.”

While traveling , she realized a need in various communities to build young girls and expose them to opportunities that would better their future. Seeing this need made her move on the idea and develop the Princess Academy. Brittney says that her passion about the organization is developing and leading the mentoring program in which she says is her calling and life’s purpose.

“Knowing that this program can impact present and future generations by simply showing young ladies their full potential motivates me,” says Brittney.

Brittney believes that the organization within the next five years positions her to partner with like-minded community leaders and growing the organization throughout the United States. “Where ever the program is offered I would like to have physical offices for the mentors and mentees to meet. I would also like the offices to host relevant workshops for young ladies. Furthermore, I see the organization sponsoring several educational scholarships.”

To support The Princess Academy, you can apply to be a mentor or mentee on the organizations website before December 27th. Brittney also ask to simply follow their social media to be involved with upcoming events and fundraisers: www.theprincessacademyinc.com; Facebook and IG: Theprincessacademyinc

