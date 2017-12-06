“The Magic of Christmas” Arrives at the Crescent

Valdosta – The Crescent’s annual Christmas open house has returned for the month of December. This year’s theme is “The Magic of Christmas.”

Open house hours are Monday-Friday in December 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and will be closed Dec. 25-26. Christmas special weekend hours will be Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Dec. 10 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Also returning this year is the Crescent Christmas Cottage Shop. It will be open Dec. 6-10 and Dec. 13-17 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The shop will be filled with holiday decorations, gifts and food items. All proceeds will benefit the Crescent.

The Crescent Garden Center is located at 904 North Patterson St. More information can be found online at thecrescentvaldosta.com.

