Teen arrested for arson fires at a Thomasville elementary school

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — A Valdosta teen has been arrested in connection to two arson fires over the weekend at a Thomasville elementary school.

18-year-old Joseph Aracri was arrested by Thomas County deputies on Sunday.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the fires happened at Cross Creek Elementary School around 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

A storage building and dumpster at the school were set ablaze.

Officials say the storage building was completely destroyed in the fire, along with its contents, including extra chairs and tables from the school.

Following an investigation, Aracri was arrested on Sunday for one count each of second- and third-degree arson.

TCSO says Aracri admitted to starting both fires, but the motive for the crimes is unclear.

(WCTV)