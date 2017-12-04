Tallahassee man arrested for murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man has been arrested for murder after a person was found dead on Saturday evening at 1602 Stuckey Avenue.

Thomas Bullock, 63, was arrested Sunday on premeditated murder charges.

Police have identified the victim as Joseph Burrelli.

We’re told that the incident happened at The Home Front Apartments, a housing complex for homeless veterans.

A resident at the complex tells us that two veterans were arguing when one of them left and got a knife, then came back and attacked the victim.

According to arrest documents, Bullock stabbed Burrelli multiple times inside of an apartment.

Police say Bullock resisted arrest and had to be tasered while being taken into custody.

Bullock is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility.

TPD investigators are continuing with their investigation and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at (850) 891-4200. They may also choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor