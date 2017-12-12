SunCrest Provides Top Notch Patient Care

By: Sharah Denton

SunCrest Home Health of South Georgia care provides skilled nursing and physical, occupation and speech therapy serving the Adel and Valdosta communities. Their services are primarily for Medicare beneficiaries within their home.

“We are Senior Advocates committed to providing health care that looks beyond the obvious needs of seniors, enabling them to live in their home as long as possible,” says Pamela Wiley, Senior Branch Director.

According to Pamela, patients are the primary focus in all that the organization does. It is important to the staff to be a listening ear for their patients and keeping in the forefront what the realistic wants, needs and goals are for each patient. “We are compassionate, kind, caring, and empathetic with those we serve and with each other. We respect everyone, every time,” says Pamela.

With the passion of providing top notch care for patients, Pamela admits that it does not come without its set of challenges and obstacles.

“Overcoming obstacles while assisting our patients to reach their highest potential can be the most challenging part of our job. At Sun Crest, we believe in supporting the needs of the patients, families and our communities. We involve ourselves in local organizations through contributions, outreach programs and special events, and encourage a spirit of service among our employees,” says Pamela.

Giving back is a value that SunCrest holds close to their vision and mission. That commitment and perseverance supports the staff as they strive to overcome those barriers. The organizations specialty programs include Cardiocare, Orthopedics, Optimum Balance, Urology and Telehealth monitoring which are directly aligned with the organizations philosophy as they developed a strategic response to the

community’s needs.

“We believe our Senior Advocacy philosophy in conjunction with our focus on the homebound, geriatric population leads to improved health outcomes,” says Pamela.

Despite all the great things the organization contributes to with their patients and the local community, Pamela admits there are still misconceptions about home health.

“Opting for homecare does not mean you are losing independence. Our goal at SunCrest, it to get you stronger return to your activities of daily living. Medicare covers most services at 100% for recipients that meet safety and home bound requirements. You and your family can continue to enjoy church, grocery shopping and all your routine activities with modifications,” says Pamela. SunCrests’ role is to ensure that their patients are able to remain active in a safe way while receiving top of the line care interaction with their physician to ensure the highest level of care.

There are many benefits to home health and for SunCrest the difference begins with their Senior Advocacy philopshy which is to address challenges facing the aging population in a revolutionary way.

“Our clinical team looks beyond the obvious needs of our patients to become advocates for their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Whether you are faced with a new diagnosis, recent surgery, chronic health problem or a long-term illness, we can provide highly skilled and compassionate care,” says Pamela.

The Senior Advocacy programs provide specialized services to promote optimum health and help keep patients independent for as long as possible. Registered Nurses and other staff receive advanced training and credentialing. Each patient’s skilled Senior Advocacy Care team is coordinated by a nurse care manager who works closely with the patient’s own physician to achieve the goals of treatment.

Other members of the home-health team include: physical, occupational and speech therapists, to increase the patient’s strength, mobility, safety and communication; medical social workers to identify resources and offer counselling and support.

“We believe in the importance of local recognition and seek to maintain and support a reputation for high quality care among patients, referral sources and employees in their local communities. We maintain quality and consistency across locations and regions through our “Senior Advocacy” mission, which trains our caregivers to look beyond the obvious needs of patients to be advocates for their physical, mental, and emotional needs, with the ultimate outcome of allowing them to age in place,” adds Pamela.

At Almost Family the organization believes in the importance of supporting the needs of those in their communities. They involve themselves in local organizations through contributions, outreach programs and special events, and encourage a spirit of service among our employees. Giving back is a value Almost Family truly supports.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor