Students Learn About Room Design with Math

Valdosta City Schools:

VALDOSTA – Mrs. Knight’s third grade class explored how would you design your own bedroom and what would you put in that space? In math we are learning about space and how we measure the space called area. Students are challenged with designing and creating their dream bedroom by calculating the area of the furniture that will fit in the area of their bedroom. What would you want in your dream bedroom and do you have enough area to fill that space with your dream furniture?

