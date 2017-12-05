South Georgia Pride to Host Winter Gala

Valdosta- South Georgia Pride will host its Winter Gala Annual Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2306 Jaycee Shack Road.

The event will feature Mr. South Georgia Pride Catrevion Chancellor, Miss South Georgia Pride Denejah Bonet Cassadine, Kyra Nightshade and Zane Costello. It is sponsored by Sam’s Club #6204 and will be catered by A Sister’s Touch Soul Food To Go.

There is a $10 cover or $5 cover with the donation of an unwrapped gift for South Georgia Pride’s toy drive.

