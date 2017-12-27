“Snow Night” Planned for Suwannee Music Park

Spirit of Suwannee Music Park:

LIVE OAK, Fla. – Join Suwannee Music Park for Snow Nights on the Suwannee this Dec. 29th, from 6-8 p.m.!

We’ll have all the fun of a snow day without the chill!
~Build a snowman!
~Make a snow angel!
~Play in the bounce houses!
~Sip on hot cocoa!
~Toast marshmallows by the campfire!
~Marvel at the Suwannee Lights!
~Enjoy the fireworks!
~FREE admission!

Cabin rentals + RV camping available. Call directly for more details: 386-364-1683

For more information about Suwannee Lights, visit SuwanneeLights.com

