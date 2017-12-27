“Snow Night” Planned for Suwannee Music Park

Spirit of Suwannee Music Park:

LIVE OAK, Fla. – Join Suwannee Music Park for Snow Nights on the Suwannee this Dec. 29th, from 6-8 p.m.!

We’ll have all the fun of a snow day without the chill!

~Build a snowman!

~Make a snow angel!

~Play in the bounce houses!

~Sip on hot cocoa!

~Toast marshmallows by the campfire!

~Marvel at the Suwannee Lights!

~Enjoy the fireworks!

~FREE admission!



Cabin rentals + RV camping available. Call directly for more details: 386-364-1683

For more information about Suwannee Lights, visit SuwanneeLights.com

