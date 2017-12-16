Six VHS Students Earn Georgia Seal of Biliteracy

Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta High School recently presented six members from the Class of 2017 with the Georgia Seal of Biliteracy. Because the students were away at various colleges and universities, Dr. Janice Richardson, principal, presented the seal to the student’s parents.

In order to qualify for the Georgia Seal of Biliteracy, a high school graduate must complete all English language arts requirements for graduation with an overall grade point average of 3.0 or above. The students must also be proficient in one or more languages other than English, demonstrated by passing a foreign language advanced placement examination with a school of 4 or higher in an International Baccalaureate (IB) examination with a score of 5 or higher.

Congratulations to Matthew Gerber, Darcy Farwell, Nicole Morel, Alan Nelson, Cali Kent, and Ashli Alston for acquiring this prestigious recognition.

Photo: Parents of VHS Class of 2017 Biliteracy Seal earners accept on their behalf from VHS Principal, Superintendent and VBOE Chairwoman

