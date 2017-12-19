“Shop with a Cop” Has Another Successful Year

Photo: Berrien County Deputy Kim Harding with six-year-old Joseph Cornwell at the annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has been raising funds all year long for its annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

This year’s shopping spree was organized by Valdosta Police Officer Randall Hancock.

“It was absolutely awesome with the groundwork laid by Vernotis Williams,” Hancock said of his first year leading the event. “We raised over $15,000, which is a direct reflection of this community. They’re the real heroes.”

Forty kids were selected via a nomination process and each were given $200 gift cards to buy whatever they wanted inside Walmart.

Each child was partnered with an escort to help pick out items and keep track of the amount spent. Participating organizations serving alongside the Valdosta Police Department included Berrien County, Lowndes County, VSU and Moody Air Force Base.

