Savannah Man Sentenced To Twenty Years for Sex Trafficking Children

US Attorney’s Office:

Savannah, GA – Timothy Dequon Lewis, 34, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge William T. Moore, Jr. to 240 months in federal prison for his role in sex trafficking eight minor children between the ages of 13 and 17.

Lewis was convicted of 19 felony counts by a federal trial jury in March 2017. According to evidence presented at that trial, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) received a lead in October 2015 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) that a thirteen-year-old child had run away and was missing.

A telephone analysis conducted by NCMEC of telephone numbers previously associated with the missing child revealed various online escort advertisements with images that appeared to depict the missing child. The FBI’s investigation led agents to the Gateway Hotel on Abercorn Street in Savannah, Georgia, where Lewis was staying. At the hotel, FBI located and rescued three children, including the missing thirteen-year-old. The FBI arrested Lewis at the hotel, and agents ultimately located five additional minors victimized by Lewis.

Lewis created and posted online prostitution advertisements for all eight of his minor victims. He transported these children to his customers and profited from the commercial sex acts they performed. Lewis employed coercion and physical abuse to compel some of his victims to engage in this activity.

United States Attorney Bobby L. Christine said, “Lewis turned our most precious and most vulnerable citizens into property and sold them over and over again to satisfy his own depravity and greed. I am proud of the swift, thorough, and professional work of our law enforcement partners and Assistant United States Attorneys Tania D. Groover and Carlton R. Bourne, who put Lewis behind bars where he belongs. As demonstrated by this case, predators like Lewis will be brought to justice. We will fight day and night to ensure the safety of our nation’s children.”

Anyone who suspects instances of child sexual exploitation is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678, a hotline operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation of this case was led by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorneys Tania D. Groover and Carlton R. Bourne prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

