Santa and the Valdosta Police Department Deliver Gifts to Kids

VALDOSTA – The fourth annual “Santa Cop” event took place Friday morning with two Santas, police officers and volunteers delivering toys to the children living in Hudson Dockett and 1100 and 1150 Old Statenville Road.

VPD Captain Kari Williams began this annual tradition not only to bring Christmas cheer to kids, but as a way to give children a positive outlook on officers.

A Santa was sent to each location with plenty of toys for boys and girls of all ages. Williams estimates that VPD had roughly $2,500 worth of toys, all raised through the generosity of both the department and the community.

