Sallas Mahone Let it Snow!

Valdosta City Schools:

Sallas Mahone PTO sponsored a Winter Carnival on December 5. After many years of hosting a Fall Carnival, the PTO was excited to bring back a school favorite, including an area on the front lawn covered in SNOW!!

Students and families enjoyed playing games, eating holiday treats, festive hay rides, and having their hair and faces painted! However, a highlight of the annual fundraiser included a special guest appearance from the big guy himself, Santa Claus! Huge thanks to Adel Ice Company for bringing in over 20 tons of snow allowing students and their families an experience many have never had living in South Georgia. Coordinator, Allison Crenshaw, put in hours of hard work organizing the event and coordinating volunteers from VSU sororities, VHS athletics, other VHS organizations and dedicated Sallas Mahone teachers and parents.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief