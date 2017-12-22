Sallas Mahone Hosts Kindergarten Camp-Out

Valdosta City Schools:

Sallas Mahone Elementary School Kindergarten families were invited to a Kindergarten Camp-out. The hallway was decorated as a campsite with campers, camping gear and bonfires.

Students and parents were able to read under the stars, listen to stories around a campfire, and play camping games. Each classroom had a literacy-based strategy that families could use and take home to practice.

This event was designed to encourage parents to read with their children and to introduce new ways parents can help increase fluency and make reading fun.

