Rush Propst In Talks For Two College Jobs

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst has confirmed he is talking to the University of Tennessee and University of Alabama about possible jobs.

After dominating for over the past decade in Alabama and Georgia, Propst looks for a new challenge. There’s no doubt he’ll have success wherever he goes. The question is where is the right fit for him?

More Information: Moultrie Observer

Listen to Rush Propst’s interview with Chris Beckham from Monday night:

About the Author: Chase Calhoun