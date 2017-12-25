Repeat Boutique Volunteer Wins Award in Late Wife’s Name

Marilyn and Tom Renfro (photo from 2015) have been long time supporters of Options Now and Repeat Boutique Thrift Stores. Tragically, Marilyn passed away two years ago in a car accident, and Options Now created “The Marilyn Renfro Volunteer Award” to honor her memory. This year, Dr. Tom Renfro was awarded the honor bearing his late wife’s name, after serving the highest number of volunteer hours at Repeat Boutique Thrift Stores of any volunteer in 2017.

Press Release:

Valdosta – Just two years after his wife passed away in a car accident, Dr. Tom Renfro was honored with an award bearing her name.

Marilyn Renfro was a long-time Repeat Boutique volunteer and former Options Now Board member, whose presence was sorely missed after her sudden passing. Options Now instituted an award in her memory last fall, and this year awarded her husband, Dr. Tom Renfro, for having the highest number of volunteer hours logged at Repeat Boutique Thrift Stores in 2017.

Becky Deas, Executive Director of Options Now, praised Renfro for his dedication and service, along with sharing hugs and conversations with staff, volunteers, and customers alike.

Repeat Boutique Thrift Stores were begun in 1998 as a funding source for Options Now, a Life Choice Clinic. Options Now is a 501(c)3 that provides free services to women in unplanned pregnancies. Repeat Boutique Thrift Stores sell donated items to raise money to help keep Options Now’s services free of charge to women & families in our community. Donations of gently used clothing, furniture, shoes, jewelry, housewares, accessories, vintage and more are accepted at both locations, 422A Northside Drive and 285 Norman Drive. Thank you to our community for supporting Options Now through your donations, purchases, and volunteer hours at Repeat Boutique Thrift Stores.

For more information on Options Now and Repeat Boutique, visit our website at www.optionsnow.org.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief