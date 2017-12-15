Rep. Scott, Colleagues Press for A-10C Wing Funding in FY18 Appropriations

Press Release:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08), a Member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), joined nineteen of his House and Senate colleagues in expressing their concern over the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee omitting funding to begin re-winging the A-10C Thunderbolt II fleet.

“One third of the A-10C aircraft fleet is in desperate need of wing set replacements in order to safely continue their critical missions, and as the only plane in the U.S. military specifically designed for Close Air Support and Combat Search and Rescue it is critical the fleet undergo wing replacement to continue their important missions fighting ISIS and providing ground support to troops around the world,” said Rep. Scott.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorized the wing replacement projects for Fiscal Year 2018, but without appropriating the funding, the project cannot be completed.

The A-10C, also known as the Warthog, has been instrumental in the fight against ISIS, and its anti-armored capabilities have aided in its critical deployments to the Demilitarized Zone south of the North Korean border, Eastern Europe and the Baltics in face of Russian aggression, and missions in the South China Sea after illegal Chinese military expansion in the region.

Joining Rep. Scott on today’s letter are Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) and Representatives Martha McSally (AZ-02), Mike Turner (OH-10), Vicky Hartzier (MO-04), Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), Collen Hanabusa (HI-01), Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01), Walter Jones (N.C.-03), Mike Coffman (CO-06), Paul Cook (CA-08), Carol Shea-Porter (NH-01), Thomas Suzzoi (NY-03), Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Jim Banks (IN-03), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Don Bacon (NE-02), Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (GA-01), and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ-09).

Click here to read today’s letter.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief