PMLC Students visit Wiregrass Technical College

December 3, 2017

Lowndes County Schools:

Students from Parker Mathis Learning Center participated in the “Get Wired” event at Wiregrass Technical College.  Students were able to learn hands-on skills, pertinent job information, and educational requirements for courses offered at Wiregrass.  Many students were eager to find out more information about classes and programs offered at Wiregrass as they set future educational goals.

Delta Innovative School: Brooks Co.

