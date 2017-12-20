PGE Students visits Fellowship Senior Living

Lowndes County Schools:

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, over sixty students from Pine Grove Elementary School visited Fellowship Home Senior Living to spread holiday cheer. The PGE Jr. Beta Club sponsored by Crystal Powell, collected items to give to the residents; they were able to fill over fifty gift bags.

The Pine Grove Groovers, directed by Sarah Grant, performed their Holiday Program “Sing in the Holidays” sharing their music with voice and instruments. The students and residents enjoyed this festive time to fellowship and build relationships.

