Pedestrian hit, killed by Brooks County squad car

Update, 1:36 p.m.:

BOSTON, Ga. (WCTV) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a Brooks County Sheriff’s Office patrol car this morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says the deceased victim is 60-year-old Hubert Herring.

GSP responded to the accident scene at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 84 in Boston, Georgia.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was driving through Thomas County, returning to Brooks County, when they struck Herring.

GSP says Herring was attempting to cross the eastbound lane of traffic, when he walked in front of a the patrol car.

We have no word at this time on the condition of the deputy involved.

Original Story:

