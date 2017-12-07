PCSA Committed to Serving Clients with Developmental Disabilities

VALDOSTA- For over ten years Professional Case Management Services of America (PCSA), has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities. For Toni Brandon, this is more than a career, this field of work is what she is passionate about as a CEO of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Office. With four regions in southeast Georgia, Toni has committed herself and her team to a life of support and encouragement for individuals and their families to provide the best services possible.

For 2018, Professional Case Management Services of America (PCSA) has begun re-launching their brand of services and targeted demographics to provide top-notch and professionalism. Case Managers are hands on with clients and there are events and activities targeted to clients to show them that they are valued and supported. To kick off the re-launching of PCSA, each region will host, Christmas Cheer for clients and providers. This upcoming spring, there will be a ribbon cutting to re-introduce PCSA to the communities in which it serves. The business website will be re-launched in early December with updated and current information and resources for providers and clients.

The People PCSA serve receive services that respect their dignity and protect their health and safety. PCSA works to build natural supports through community involvement, to ensure quality of care, and listen to the individual’s wants and needs. We use a person centered approach to insure the person is always the focus of what the company does.

PCSA ‘s mission is to respect the personal choice and dreams of the people we serve and advocate providing them opportunity to pursue success in their chosen community.

PCSA is a professional business that support and provides services for clients who are developmentally disadvantaged. Developmental disability is a diverse group of chronic conditions that are due to mental or physical impairments. Developmental disabilities cause individuals living with them many difficulties in certain areas of life, especially in language, mobility, learning, self-help, and independent living. The offices are located in the following areas: (Valdosta, GA) 2404 Bemiss Road; 229-241-1540; pcsa@att.net or (Tucker, GA) 3543 Habersham at Northlake Road Bldg. E; 770-939-7370.