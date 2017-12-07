Officials investigating death of Valdosta State Prison inmate

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Officials are investigating the death of a Valdosta State Prison inmate.

Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash has identified the inmate as Caleb Mitchell.

We’re told Mitchell was brought into the Intensive Care Unit at South Georgia Medical Center earlier this week. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not released any information surrounding the circumstances or cause of Mitchell’s death.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is currently investigating.

