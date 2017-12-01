Notice of the Required Use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) by Motor Carriers

Georgia State Patrol:

Effective Mon., Dec. 18, 2017, motor carriers operating in interstate commerce will be required to use an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Please note, a motor carrier may continue to use a grandfathered automatic onboard recording device (AOBRD) no later than Dec. 16, 2019. The AOBRD must meet the requirements of 49 C.F.R. 395.15.

Beginning on Dec. 18, 2017, officers will begin issuing violations for non-compliant ELDs and failure to equip a vehicle with an ELD. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has set a date of April 1, 2018 for ELD violations to be included in the North American Standard Out of Service Criteria. This delay in ELD violations being declared out of service will not affect violations of hours of service regulations being placed out of service. This only delays the out of service for failure to have an ELD or for operating a non-compliant device.

Carriers operating solely in intrastate commerce (vehicle or freight do not leave the State of Georgia) have until Jan. 1, 2019 to comply with the ELD rule.

For additional information, please contact the Georgia Department of Public Safety at (404) 624-7211, or you may also visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/ and http://cvsa.org/.

