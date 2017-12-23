NMS STEM Lab Students Build and Program VEX Robots

| December 23, 2017 | 0 Comments

Students have had the opportunity to explore different engineering techniques, one such activity included building and programming a VEX Robot. The students had the challenge of planning, designing, and constructing the robot. Afterwards, each student had to program his or her robot using ROBOTC program.  This allowed them to become familiar with programming language and challenges that a programmer might experience.

