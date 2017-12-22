New GDC Southeast Regional Director Named

Georgia Department of Corrections:

FORSYTH, Ga. – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier announced the promotion of Stan Shepard from Assistant Regional Director for the North Region, to the Regional Director of the Southeast Region, effective January 1, 2018. Shepard will oversee the management of 14 facilities throughout the Southeast Georgia Region.

“Stan’s vast knowledge and more than 20 years of corrections experience makes him an asset to the Department,” said Commissioner Dozier. “The position of Regional Director comes with a lot of responsibility, but I know that Stan will excel and use his years of experience to make the Southeast Region the best it can be.”

Shepard began his career with GDC in 1994 as a Contract Counselor at Washington State Prison. In 1997, he officially joined the Department as a Counselor at Coastal State Prison (CSP) and later that year, returned to Washington State Prison as Senior Counselor. Then in 1998, Shepard transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) as Unit Manager at Wrightsville YDC. In 2000, he served as a Probation Officer with the Dublin Probation Office, and then returned to DJJ as the Assistant Director of Wrightsville YDC. In 2001, he returned to GDC as Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Johnson State Prison (JSP). Shepard became the Program Development Consultant with Probation Operations in 2008 and in 2010 he was promoted to Manager of the Sex Offender Unit with Probation Operations. In 2011, he was promoted to Warden at Montgomery State Prison and in 2013, was promoted to Warden at Augusta State Medical Prison. In 2016, Shepard was promoted to the Assistant Regional Director for the North Region, where he currently serves.

Shepard holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Armstrong Atlantic State University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Probation Officer Training (BPOT), Basic Management Training (BMT), Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Instructor Program (POST IT), Warden’s Pre-Command, Corrections Leadership Institute (CLI), and the Warden’s Peer Interaction Program.

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.

For more information on the GDC call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief